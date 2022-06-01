Directory Aziendale
GXO
GXO Stipendi

Lo stipendio di GXO varia da $10,322 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Dati nella fascia bassa fino a $419,588 per un Operazioni di Business nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di GXO. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/25/2025

Operazioni di Business
$420K
Analista di Business
$60.7K
Sviluppo Business
$94.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

68 30
Analista di Dati
$10.3K
Data Scientist
$68.6K
Analista Finanziario
$126K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$44.6K
Consulente di Management
$90.5K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$94.5K
Manager di Prodotto
$119K
Manager di Programma
$126K
Ingegnere del Software
$99.5K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$139K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$119K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in GXO è Operazioni di Business at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $419,588. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in GXO è $97,180.

Altre Risorse

