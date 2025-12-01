Directory Aziendale
Gusto
Gusto Manager di Prodotto Stipendi

La retribuzione Manager di Prodotto in United States presso Gusto varia da $199K per year per L2 a $393K per year per L4. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $399K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Gusto. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/1/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$199K
$165K
$33.8K
$0
L3
$241K
$170K
$63.7K
$7.8K
L4
$393K
$213K
$150K
$29K
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

20%

ANNO 1

20%

ANNO 2

20%

ANNO 3

20%

ANNO 4

20%

ANNO 5

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In Gusto, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:

  • 20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (1.67% mensile)

  • 20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (1.67% mensile)

  • 20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (1.67% mensile)

  • 20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (1.67% mensile)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In Gusto, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Prodotto in Gusto in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $582,500. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Gusto per il ruolo Manager di Prodotto in United States è $226,250.

