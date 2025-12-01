Directory Aziendale
Gusto
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Designer di Prodotto

  • Tutti gli stipendi Designer di Prodotto

Gusto Designer di Prodotto Stipendi

La retribuzione Designer di Prodotto in United States presso Gusto varia da $152K per year per L2 a $166K per year per L4. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $170K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Gusto. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/1/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$152K
$124K
$27.9K
$0
L3
$180K
$157K
$21.3K
$1.9K
L4
$166K
$139K
$27.5K
$0
Visualizza 3 Altri Livelli
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte

Calendario di Maturazione

20%

ANNO 1

20%

ANNO 2

20%

ANNO 3

20%

ANNO 4

20%

ANNO 5

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In Gusto, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:

  • 20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (1.67% mensile)

  • 20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (1.67% mensile)

  • 20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (1.67% mensile)

  • 20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (1.67% mensile)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In Gusto, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Designer di Prodotto stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

Posizioni Incluse

Invia Nuova Posizione

Designer UX

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Designer di Prodotto in Gusto in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $220,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Gusto per il ruolo Designer di Prodotto in United States è $167,000.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Gusto

Aziende Correlate

  • Bloomberg
  • WePay
  • Chatham Financial
  • Q2
  • Braintree
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gusto/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.