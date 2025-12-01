Directory Aziendale
Gusto Analista Finanziario Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Analista Finanziario media in Turkey presso Gusto varia da TRY 972K a TRY 1.41M per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Gusto. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/1/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$27K - $31.3K
Turkey
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$23.8K$27K$31.3K$34.5K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Calendario di Maturazione

20%

ANNO 1

20%

ANNO 2

20%

ANNO 3

20%

ANNO 4

20%

ANNO 5

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In Gusto, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:

  • 20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (1.67% mensile)

  • 20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (1.67% mensile)

  • 20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (1.67% mensile)

  • 20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (1.67% mensile)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In Gusto, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Analista Finanziario in Gusto in Turkey raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di TRY 1,410,493. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Gusto per il ruolo Analista Finanziario in Turkey è TRY 971,936.

