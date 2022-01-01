GSK Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
L'intervallo di stipendi di GSK va da $6,733 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Vendite in United States all'estremità inferiore a $392,700 per un Project Manager in Belgium all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di GSK. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/19/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $177K
Data Scientist
Median $86.1K
Assistente Amministrativo
$71.7K

Ingegnere Biomedico
$169K
Responsabile Operazioni Aziendali
$28.8K
Analista di Business
$28.2K
Ingegnere di Controllo
$91.3K
Servizio Clienti
$36.1K
Responsabile Data Science
$60.3K
Analista Finanziario
$65.3K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$59.7K
Consulente di Gestione
$114K
Marketing
$248K
Operazioni di Marketing
$75.9K
Designer di Prodotto
$55.4K
Product Manager
$60.5K
Responsabile Programmi
$129K
Project Manager
$393K
Recruiter
$80.6K
Affari Regolatori
$97.8K
Vendite
$6.7K
Analista di Cybersicurezza
$105K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$86.1K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$161K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in GSK è Project Manager at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $392,700. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in GSK è di $83,329.

