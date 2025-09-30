La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area presso Grid Dynamics varia da PLN 57.8K per year per T1 a PLN 230K per year per T3. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area mediano year ammonta a PLN 152K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Grid Dynamics. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/30/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
T1
PLN 57.8K
PLN 57.8K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T2
PLN 204K
PLN 204K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T3
PLN 230K
PLN 230K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Grid Dynamics, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
