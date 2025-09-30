Directory Aziendale
Grid Dynamics
  Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Grid Dynamics Ingegnere del Software Stipendi a Warsaw Metropolitan Area

La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Warsaw Metropolitan Area presso Grid Dynamics varia da PLN 83.2K per year per T1 a PLN 389K per year per T4. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Warsaw Metropolitan Area mediano year ammonta a PLN 305K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Grid Dynamics. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/30/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
T1
Junior Software Engineer(Livello Base)
PLN 83.2K
PLN 83.2K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T2
Software Engineer
PLN 209K
PLN 209K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T3
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 312K
PLN 312K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T4
Staff Software Engineer
PLN 389K
PLN 389K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In Grid Dynamics, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Ingegnere del Software stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email.

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

Posizioni Incluse

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Ingegnere di Dati

Ingegnere DevOps

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Grid Dynamics in Warsaw Metropolitan Area raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di PLN 388,600. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Grid Dynamics per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in Warsaw Metropolitan Area è PLN 304,586.

