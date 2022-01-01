Gradle Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Gradle varia da $100,500 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Recruiter nella fascia bassa fino a $177,110 per un Vendite nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Gradle. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/19/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $162K
Recruiter
$101K
Vendite
$177K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Gradle è Vendite at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $177,110. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Gradle è $161,500.

