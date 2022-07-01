Gradient AI Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Gradient AI varia da $122,000 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $185,000 per un Data Scientist nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Gradient AI. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/19/2025

Data Scientist
Median $185K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $122K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$183K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Gradient AI è Data Scientist con una retribuzione totale annua di $185,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Gradient AI è $182,580.

