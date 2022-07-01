Directory Aziendale
Gorgias
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Gorgias Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Gorgias varia da $92,063 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Customer Success in Canada nella fascia bassa fino a $199,000 per un Marketing in United States nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Gorgias. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingegnere del Software
Median $115K
Capo di Gabinetto
$197K
Customer Success
$92.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
66 29
Marketing
$199K
Manager dei Partner
$132K
Designer di Prodotto
$135K
Manager di Prodotto
$113K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$128K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Gorgias è Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $199,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Gorgias è $130,072.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Gorgias

Aziende Correlate

  • Rocket Software
  • Zenoti
  • Avenue Code
  • Puppet
  • Aquent
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gorgias/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.