Goibibo Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Goibibo varia da $11,854 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $65,444 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Goibibo. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/16/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $15.6K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Designer di Prodotto
$11.9K
Manager di Prodotto
$60.9K

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$65.4K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Goibibo è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $65,444. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Goibibo è $38,255.

