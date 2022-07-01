Glowforge Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Glowforge varia da $161,000 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $447,225 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Glowforge. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/19/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $161K
Marketing
$192K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$211K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
Manager di Prodotto
$447K
Manager di Progetto
$169K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Glowforge è Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $447,225. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Glowforge è $192,135.

