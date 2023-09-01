Directory Aziendale
Globys
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Globys Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Globys varia da $88,329 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Progetto nella fascia bassa fino a $229,140 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Globys. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/19/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Manager di Prodotto
$171K
Manager di Progetto
$88.3K
Ingegnere del Software
$229K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Globys è Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $229,140. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Globys è $170,850.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Globys

Aziende Correlate

  • Uber
  • SoFi
  • Dropbox
  • Lyft
  • Facebook
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse