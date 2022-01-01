Directory Aziendale
Globant
Globant Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Globant varia da $11,235 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Marketing in Argentina nella fascia bassa fino a $298,500 per un Sviluppo Business in Colombia nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Globant. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/12/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Semi Senior $20.8K
Semi Senior Advanced $32.2K
Senior 1 $36.8K
Senior 2 $49.5K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere di Dati

Ingegnere DevOps

Sviluppatore Web

Manager di Progetto
Median $19.5K
Analista di Cybersecurity
Median $40.3K

Architetto di Soluzioni
Median $126K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
Median $190K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $196K
Contabile
$15.9K
Assistente Amministrativo
$143K
Manager di Operazioni di Business
$33.6K
Analista di Business
$46.4K
Sviluppo Business
$299K
Servizio Clienti
$50.3K
Risorse Umane
$15.2K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$13.3K
Consulente di Management
$71.9K
Marketing
$11.2K
Operazioni di Marketing
$52.3K
Designer di Prodotto
$46.8K
Manager di Prodotto
$39.4K
Manager di Programma
Median $219K
Vendite
$80.4K
Ingegnere di Vendita
$121K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Globant è Sviluppo Business at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $298,500. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Globant è $46,752.

