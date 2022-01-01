Directory Aziendale
Glassdoor
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Glassdoor Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Glassdoor varia da $11,551 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Vendite nella fascia bassa fino a $342,705 per un Operazioni di Marketing nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Glassdoor. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/1/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ingegnere del Software
Associate Software Engineer $151K
Software Engineer $176K
Senior Software Engineer $224K
Lead Software Engineer $260K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Manager di Prodotto
Median $192K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Manager $333K
Senior Manager $311K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Data Scientist
Median $190K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $153K
UX Researcher
Median $254K
Manager di Operazioni di Business
$205K
Customer Success
$122K
Analista di Dati
$129K
Manager di Data Science
$250K
Operazioni di Marketing
$343K
Manager di Programma
$279K
Manager di Progetto
$110K
Vendite
$11.6K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$139K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Glassdoor è Operazioni di Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $342,705. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Glassdoor è $192,000.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Glassdoor

Aziende Correlate

  • Udacity
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Indeed
  • Collective Health
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse