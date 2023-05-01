Givebutter Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio mediano di Givebutter è $120,600 per un Customer Success . Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Givebutter. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/22/2025

Customer Success
$121K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Givebutter è Customer Success at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $120,600. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Givebutter è $120,600.

