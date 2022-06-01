Directory Aziendale
Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Genuine Parts varia da $51,131 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Servizio Clienti nella fascia bassa fino a $203,975 per un Architetto di Soluzioni nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Genuine Parts. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/1/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $100K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $185K
Servizio Clienti
$51.1K

Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$67.8K
Legale
$169K
Marketing
$154K
Designer di Prodotto
$80.4K
Recruiter
$112K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$204K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Genuine Parts è Architetto di Soluzioni at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $203,975. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Genuine Parts è $112,200.

Altre Risorse