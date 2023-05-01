Directory Aziendale
Genesee & Wyoming
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
Principali Approfondimenti
  • Condividi qualcosa di unico su Genesee & Wyoming che potrebbe essere utile ad altri (es. consigli per colloqui, scelta dei team, cultura aziendale, ecc).
    • Informazioni

    Genesee & Wyoming Inc. is a global company that owns and leases freight railroads. It operates in North America, Australia, the UK, Europe, and other countries. The company transports various commodities and owns or leases 120 freight railroads with approximately 16,100 miles of track. It also operates deep sea maritime containers and provides bulk haulage, rail services at ports, rail-ferry services, transload services, and contract coal loading. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Darien, Connecticut.

    gwrr.com
    Sito Web
    1899
    Anno di Fondazione
    8,000
    N° di Dipendenti
    $1B-$10B
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

    Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

    Iscriviti agli stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

    Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

    Lavori in Evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Genesee & Wyoming

    Aziende Correlate

    • Stripe
    • Square
    • Dropbox
    • Google
    • Microsoft
    • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

    Altre Risorse