Garmin
Garmin Manager di Ingegneria del Software Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Manager di Ingegneria del Software in United States mediano presso Garmin ammonta a $182K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Garmin. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/5/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Garmin
Software Engineering Manager
Chandler, AZ
Totale annuo
$182K
Livello
-
Base
$148K
Stock (/yr)
$16.6K
Bonus
$17.6K
Anni in azienda
11 Anni
Anni esp
15 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Garmin?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software in Garmin in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $232,600. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Garmin per il ruolo Manager di Ingegneria del Software in United States è $169,700.

