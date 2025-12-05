Directory Aziendale
Garmin
Garmin Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso Garmin varia da $91.9K per year per Software Engineer I a $209K per year per Staff Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $95.3K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Garmin. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/5/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Livello Base)
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Stipendi di Stage

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Garmin?

Posizioni Incluse

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere di Rete

Ingegnere di Sistema

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Garmin in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $208,930. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Garmin per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in United States è $92,500.

