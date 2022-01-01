Directory delle Aziende
Garmin
Garmin Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Garmin va da $3,575 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane all'estremità inferiore a $258,700 per un Data Scientist all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Garmin. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/12/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Software Engineer I $86.1K
Software Engineer II $101K
Senior Software Engineer $135K
Technical Lead Software Engineer $152K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Software di Produzione

Ingegnere di Rete

Ingegnere di Sistemi

Ingegnere Hardware
Median $113K

Ingegnere Hardware Embedded

Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $55.6K

Designer di Prodotto
Median $86K
Project Manager
Median $110K
Analista di Business
Median $91K
Sviluppo Aziendale
$65.7K
Capo di Gabinetto
$201K
Servizio Clienti
$91.3K
Responsabile Data Science
$166K
Data Scientist
$259K
Ingegnere Elettrico
$64.8K
Analista Finanziario
$56.7K
Risorse Umane
$3.6K
Designer Industriale
$71.6K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$69.1K
Product Manager
$96.5K
Analista di Cybersicurezza
$75.4K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$127K
Redattore Tecnico
$56.7K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Garmin è Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $258,700. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Garmin è di $91,000.

