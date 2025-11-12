Directory Aziendale
FullStory Ingegnere Software Full-Stack Stipendi a Atlanta Area

La retribuzione Ingegnere Software Full-Stack in Atlanta Area presso FullStory varia da $171K per year per Level 20 a $228K per year per Level 40. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Atlanta Area mediano year ammonta a $199K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di FullStory. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025

Media Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
Level 20
(Livello Base)
$171K
$167K
$0
$3.8K
Level 30
$227K
$191K
$27K
$9.1K
Level 40
$228K
$219K
$8.5K
$0
Level 50
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In FullStory, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere Software Full-Stack in FullStory in Atlanta Area raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $276,200. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in FullStory per il ruolo Ingegnere Software Full-Stack in Atlanta Area è $172,000.

Altre Risorse