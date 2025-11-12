La retribuzione Ingegnere Software Full-Stack in Atlanta Area presso FullStory varia da $171K per year per Level 20 a $228K per year per Level 40. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Atlanta Area mediano year ammonta a $199K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di FullStory. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
Level 20
$171K
$167K
$0
$3.8K
Level 30
$227K
$191K
$27K
$9.1K
Level 40
$228K
$219K
$8.5K
$0
Level 50
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In FullStory, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)