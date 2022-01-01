FTI Consulting Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
L'intervallo di stipendi di FTI Consulting va da $87,435 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Contabile all'estremità inferiore a $362,500 per un Consulente di Gestione all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di FTI Consulting. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/15/2025

$160K

Consulente di Gestione
L1 $96.3K
L2 $135K
L3 $190K
L4 $231K
L5 $363K
Contabile
$87.4K
Analista di Business
$189K

Analista di Dati
$101K
Risorse Umane
$90.5K
Marketing
$153K
Ingegnere del Software
$96K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in FTI Consulting è Consulente di Gestione at the L5 level con una compensazione totale annuale di $362,500. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in FTI Consulting è di $135,188.

