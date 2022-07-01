Fresha Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Fresha varia da $64,118 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Marketing nella fascia bassa fino a $236,500 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Fresha. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/18/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $127K
Marketing
$64.1K
Manager di Prodotto
$236K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Recruiter
$92.8K
Vendite
$103K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Fresha è Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $236,500. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Fresha è $102,900.

