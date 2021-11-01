Directory Aziendale
Fresenius
Fresenius Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Fresenius varia da $75,170 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $213,925 per un Manager di Progetto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Fresenius. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/18/2025

Ingegnere Meccanico
$89.6K
Manager di Prodotto
$156K
Manager di Progetto
$214K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ingegnere del Software
$75.2K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Fresenius è Manager di Progetto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $213,925. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Fresenius è $122,663.

Altre Risorse