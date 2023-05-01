FreeWire Technologies Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di FreeWire Technologies varia da $77,610 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane nella fascia bassa fino a $181,090 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di FreeWire Technologies. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/18/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $180K
Risorse Umane
$77.6K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$133K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Manager di Prodotto
$181K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in FreeWire Technologies è Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $181,090. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in FreeWire Technologies è $156,330.

Altre Risorse