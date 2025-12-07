Directory Aziendale
Il pacchetto di retribuzione Customer Success in Israel mediano presso Fireblocks ammonta a ₪378K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Fireblocks. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/7/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Fireblocks
Customer Success
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Totale annuo
$112K
Livello
Senior
Base
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3.9K
Anni in azienda
3 Anni
Anni esp
12 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Fireblocks?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

In Fireblocks, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Customer Success in Fireblocks in Israel raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di ₪463,950. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Fireblocks per il ruolo Customer Success in Israel è ₪378,226.

