Finder Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Finder varia da $79,668 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $177,678 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Finder. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/3/2025

$160K

Designer di Prodotto
$79.7K
Manager di Prodotto
$120K
Ingegnere del Software
$122K

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$178K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Finder è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $177,678. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Finder è $120,827.

