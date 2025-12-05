Directory Aziendale
Fictiv
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Designer di Prodotto

  • Tutti gli stipendi Designer di Prodotto

Fictiv Designer di Prodotto Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Designer di Prodotto in United States mediano presso Fictiv ammonta a $136K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Fictiv. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/5/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Fictiv
Product Designer
San Francisco, CA
Totale annuo
$136K
Livello
Mid
Base
$132K
Stock (/yr)
$4K
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
0 Anni
Anni esp
3 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Fictiv?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte

Contribuisci

Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Designer di Prodotto stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Designer di Prodotto in Fictiv in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $153,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Fictiv per il ruolo Designer di Prodotto in United States è $132,000.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Fictiv

Aziende Correlate

  • Cubic
  • Cutover
  • Intercom
  • Mastercard
  • Veritas Technologies
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fictiv/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.