Il pacchetto di retribuzione Analista di Business in United Kingdom mediano presso FD Technologies ammonta a £72.6K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di FD Technologies. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/5/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
FD Technologies
Business Analyst
London, EN, United Kingdom
Totale annuo
$97.7K
Livello
Senior
Base
$97.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
5 Anni
Anni esp
7 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso FD Technologies?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Analista di Business in FD Technologies in United Kingdom raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di £82,250. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in FD Technologies per il ruolo Analista di Business in United Kingdom è £72,603.

Altre Risorse

