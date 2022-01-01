Directory Aziendale
Farfetch
Farfetch Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Farfetch varia da $22,689 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Copywriter in Portugal nella fascia bassa fino a $198,900 per un Data Scientist in United Kingdom nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Farfetch. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/9/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
L1 $41.9K
L2 $49K
L3 $44.4K
L4 $53.7K

Ingegnere Software Frontend

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere di Dati

Manager di Prodotto
L2 $45.3K
L3 $70.1K
Analista di Dati
Median $37.7K

Marketing
Median $105K
Manager di Progetto
Median $39.9K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $69.8K
Analista di Business
$111K
Copywriter
$22.7K
Servizio Clienti
$75.4K
Manager di Data Science
$77.9K
Data Scientist
$199K
Analista Finanziario
$54.2K
Risorse Umane
$24.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$113K
Recruiter
$85.4K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$79.4K
UX Researcher
$47.9K
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Farfetch, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Farfetch è Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $198,900. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Farfetch è $54,174.

Altre Risorse