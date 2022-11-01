Fareportal Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Fareportal varia da $16,925 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $204,000 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Fareportal. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/15/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $16.9K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $150K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$204K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Fareportal è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $204,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Fareportal è $150,000.

Altre Risorse