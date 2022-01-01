Directory Aziendale
FabFitFun
FabFitFun Stipendi

Lo stipendio di FabFitFun varia da $100,500 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $136,680 per un Data Scientist nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di FabFitFun. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/11/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $117K
Analista di Dati
$110K
Data Scientist
$137K

Designer di Prodotto
$101K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in FabFitFun è Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $136,680. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in FabFitFun è $113,273.

Altre Risorse