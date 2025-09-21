Directory Aziendale
F5 Networks
La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso F5 Networks varia da $131K per year per Software Engineer 1 a $354K per year per Architect. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $178K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di F5 Networks.

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Livello Base)
$131K
$110K
$12.7K
$8.4K
Software Engineer 2
$158K
$129K
$18.7K
$10.6K
Software Engineer 3
$181K
$153K
$17.3K
$10.9K
Senior Software Engineer
$207K
$176K
$20.1K
$11.3K
Visualizza 3 Altri Livelli
$160K

Ultimi invii di stipendi
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In F5 Networks, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In F5 Networks, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)



Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere di Rete

Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA)

FAQ

Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la F5 Networks pentru rolul de Ingegnere del Software in United States este $163,000.

Altre Risorse