La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso F5 Networks varia da $131K per year per Software Engineer 1 a $354K per year per Architect. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $178K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di F5 Networks. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/21/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$131K
$110K
$12.7K
$8.4K
Software Engineer 2
$158K
$129K
$18.7K
$10.6K
Software Engineer 3
$181K
$153K
$17.3K
$10.9K
Senior Software Engineer
$207K
$176K
$20.1K
$11.3K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In F5 Networks, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In F5 Networks, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
Posizioni IncluseInvia Nuova Posizione