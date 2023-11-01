Directory Aziendale
Eyeota
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Eyeota Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Eyeota varia da $84,460 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist nella fascia bassa fino a $100,000 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Eyeota. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/11/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ingegnere del Software
Median $100K
Data Scientist
$84.5K
Designer di Prodotto
$85.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Eyeota è Ingegnere del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $100,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Eyeota è $85,425.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Eyeota

Aziende Correlate

  • Apple
  • Airbnb
  • Microsoft
  • Google
  • Spotify
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse