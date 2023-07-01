Directory Aziendale
Eyenovia
    • Informazioni

    Eyenovia is a clinical stage ophthalmic company that develops therapeutics using its microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing targeted ocular delivery systems for patients with myopia, near vision impairment, and for eye exams. The company's product candidates are in Phase III clinical development programs and it has license agreements with Bausch Health and Arctic Vision for commercialization in various countries. Eyenovia was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York.

    https://eyenovia.com
    Sito Web
    2014
    Anno di Fondazione
    43
    N° di Dipendenti
    $10M-$50M
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

