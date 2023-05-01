Directory Aziendale
Equisoft
    • Informazioni

    Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions founded in 1994. They offer innovative front-end applications, extensive back-office services, and unique data migration expertise to over 250 financial institutions in 16 countries. Their flagship products include a SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle’s largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. They have over 700 experts based in Canada, USA, UK, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, India, and Australia.

    http://www.equisoft.com
    Sito Web
    1994
    Anno di Fondazione
    751
    N° di Dipendenti
    $100M-$250M
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

