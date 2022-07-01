Directory Aziendale
EquiLend
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

EquiLend Stipendi

Lo stipendio di EquiLend varia da $6,472 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Progetto nella fascia bassa fino a $119,400 per un Legale nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di EquiLend. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/6/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ingegnere del Software
Median $17.5K
Legale
$119K
Manager di Progetto
$6.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$35.7K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di EquiLend adalah Legale at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $119,400. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di EquiLend adalah $26,584.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per EquiLend

Aziende Correlate

  • Snap
  • Apple
  • Roblox
  • Dropbox
  • Coinbase
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse