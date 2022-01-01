EQ Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di EQ varia da $104,475 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Business nella fascia bassa fino a $223,875 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di EQ. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/17/2025

Analista di Business
$104K
Ingegnere del Software
$224K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$110K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in EQ è Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $223,875. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in EQ è $109,624.

