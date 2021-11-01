Epirus Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Epirus varia da $100,980 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere Meccanico nella fascia bassa fino a $182,156 per un Project Manager nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Epirus. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/23/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $137K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$101K
Designer di Prodotto
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Project Manager
$182K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Epirus è Project Manager at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $182,156. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Epirus è $143,875.

