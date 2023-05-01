Directory Aziendale
Emulate
Principali Approfondimenti
    • Informazioni

    Emulate Inc. creates in vitro models for studying the effects of diseases, medicines, chemicals, and foods on human health. Their Human Emulation System® includes Zoë® Culture Module, Organ-Chips, and analytical software applications. The platform offers researchers a new technology to predict human response with greater precision than conventional cell culture or animal-based testing. Their Organ-Chips have been published in high-impact scientific journals and acquired by MoMA for their permanent collection. They were also awarded Product Design of the Year 2015 by London’s Design Museum.

    http://emulatebio.com
    Sito Web
    2014
    Anno di Fondazione
    126
    N° di Dipendenti
    $1M-$10M
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

