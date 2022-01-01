Directory Aziendale
Ellucian
Ellucian Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Ellucian varia da $35,930 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Business nella fascia bassa fino a $151,443 per un Vendite nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Ellucian. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/4/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $100K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Manager di Prodotto
Median $98K
Analista di Business
$35.9K

Manager di Progetto
$104K
Vendite
$151K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$41.1K
FAQ

