Directory Aziendale
Ecoark Holdings
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
Principali Approfondimenti
  • Condividi qualcosa di unico su Ecoark Holdings che potrebbe essere utile ad altri (es. consigli per colloqui, scelta dei team, cultura aziendale, ecc).
    • Informazioni

    Ecoark Holdings is a company that operates in the oil and gas, bitcoin mining, and post-harvest food management technology industries. They explore, produce, and drill for oil and gas in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as provide transportation and logistics services for hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations. They also offer freshness management solutions for fresh food growers, suppliers, processors, distributors, grocers, and restaurants. Additionally, they are involved in bitcoin mining and provide equipment financing for oilfield transportation service contractors. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

    http://ecoarkusa.com
    Sito Web
    2011
    Anno di Fondazione
    50
    N° di Dipendenti
    $10M-$50M
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

    Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

    Iscriviti agli stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

    Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

    Lavori in Evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Ecoark Holdings

    Aziende Correlate

    • Databricks
    • Coinbase
    • Stripe
    • Dropbox
    • Pinterest
    • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

    Altre Risorse