Directory delle Aziende
DSTA
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

DSTA Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di DSTA va da $60,214 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist all'estremità inferiore a $156,800 per un Project Manager all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di DSTA. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/18/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Ingegnere del Software
Median $75K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Data Scientist
$60.2K
Ingegnere Hardware
$73.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Responsabile Programmi
$127K
Project Manager
$157K
Analista di Cybersicurezza
$81.9K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$111K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$124K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in DSTA è Project Manager at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $156,800. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in DSTA è di $96,527.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per DSTA

Aziende correlate

  • Netflix
  • Spotify
  • Apple
  • LinkedIn
  • Lyft
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse