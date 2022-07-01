Directory Aziendale
Dropit Shopping
Principali Approfondimenti
    • Informazioni

    Dropit’s omnichannel technology and solutions create opportunities for operational efficiency and customer convenience from fast and flexible fulfillment, cross-channel inventory visibility to streamlined shipping. Founded in 2016, Dropit is a multichannel digital platform with solutions for shopping centers, retailers, and consumers. We enable the entire retail ecosystem to work together and meet the needs of the shared consumer in a way that’s collaborative and connected. Since the launch of Handsfree Shopping, we have grown from providing home delivery for shoppers within London’s West End to offering our services at retail destinations throughout the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, and Belgium. Today, our bag-free service is located in over 500 stores across more than 350 brands. From drop to delivery, our mission is to create a comfortable and convenient shopping experience. For brands and shopping centers, our innovative Dropit Platform and industry-first Marketplace streamlines fulfillment, inventory management and shipping for a unified experience in-store and online. Powered by machine-learning, our omnichannel solutions provide retailers and shopping centers with flexible fulfillment, and streamlined shipping that improves inventory efficiency reduces operational costs and shortens the delivery time. We believe in a retail reality that benefits the entire ecosystem in-store, online, anywhere, anytime.

    dropit.shop
    Sito Web
    2016
    Anno di Fondazione
    90
    N° di Dipendenti
    $10M-$50M
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

    Lavori in Evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Dropit Shopping

