Drata
Drata Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Drata varia da $101,584 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Vendite nella fascia bassa fino a $242,676 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Drata. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/9/2025

$160K

Risorse Umane
$188K
Marketing
$173K
Designer di Prodotto
$139K

Manager di Progetto
$140K
Vendite
$102K
Ingegnere del Software
$243K
FAQ

