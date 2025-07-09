Drager Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
Drager
L'intervallo di stipendi di Drager va da $51,270 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Project Manager in Spain all'estremità inferiore a $168,840 per un Product Manager in United States all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Drager. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/18/2025

$160K

Ingegnere Meccanico
$123K
Product Manager
$169K
Project Manager
$51.3K

Vendite
$88.6K
Ingegnere del Software
$86.4K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$90.8K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$106K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Drager è Product Manager at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $168,840. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Drager è di $90,847.

