Dollar Tree Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Dollar Tree va da $59,700 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Contabile all'estremità inferiore a $211,050 per un Product Manager all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Dollar Tree. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/17/2025

$160K

Contabile
$59.7K
Servizio Clienti
$66.1K
Product Manager
$211K

Recruiter
$122K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$204K
Venture Capitalist
$71K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Dollar Tree is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dollar Tree is $96,324.

