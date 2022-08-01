Docket Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Docket varia da $29,039 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $69,301 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Docket. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/12/2025

Designer di Prodotto
$29K
Manager di Prodotto
$39.8K
Ingegnere del Software
$69.3K

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Docket è Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $69,301. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Docket è $39,800.

Altre Risorse