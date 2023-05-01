DMC Global Inc. provides technical products for energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment sells architectural building materials, while the DynaEnergetics segment sells perforating systems for the oil and gas industry. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for heavy, corrosion-resistant pressure vessels and heat exchangers. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.